Carlo Ancelotti hails Nacho Fernandez’s role at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has praised Real Madrid stalwart Nacho Fernandez ahead of this weekend’s La Liga derby against Atletico Madrid.

The veteran defender faces a crucial decision on his future in the coming weeks with his current Los Blancos contract set to expire in June.

Nacho has established cult status with Los Blancos supporters, with 2022/23 his 13th season in the first team, after rising through the youth ranks, and making 300 appearances for the club.

However, the 33-year-old has admitted to becoming frustrated at a reduced role under Ancelotti this season, as he ponders his next move.

Ancelotti turned to Nacho as a replacement for the injured David Alaba during Real Madrid’s 5-2 Champions League midweek win at Anfield, and he responded with a typically assured display, which was highlighted by Jurgen Klopp as key in nullifying Mo Salah.

He will once again fill in at left back against Atletico and Ancelotti was steadfast in admiration for the versatile star.

“I see him every day, and I understand his discomfort at not playing, and he’s gone through moments where he was not happy”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“But he’s not complained, he continued to suffer, and show professionalism.

“When I have needed him, he’s been ready. I’m not here to make friends, but for Real Madrid to win.”