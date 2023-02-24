Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Madrid derby – “I would like to spend time with Diego Simeone”

Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, and while the Madrid derby tends to be a heated fixture, the managers at least are all praise and complements for each other.

Ahead of the game, some of Diego Simeone’s comments were put to Carlo Ancelotti from the post-match reaction during the January derby. The Argentine had said of his counterpart that he liked him because he was intelligent, the same before the game as after, and that he would like to learn from Ancelotti.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Ancelotti said he had nothing to learn.

“I would like to spend time with him because we love football. He has nothing to learn from me. I have never seen how he works and I would like to see what his day-to-day work is like.”

“This always gives you more knowledge, seeing how the rest of the coaches prepare the game. There you learn. Maybe after the match he can tell me how he prepared it, and I will tell him how I prepared the match.”

Coming back to the theme later in the press conference, Ancelotti again stated that he was appreciative of his opposite number.

“I like Simeone as a person. He is very honest in his assessment of the matches. We must not forget that Atletico’s success in recent years is in the identity that the coach has managed to give them.”

The pair will have the chance to pick apart the remains on Saturday evening, although the atmosphere may not be conducive to that. Their comments fly in the face of built up conflict between the two clubs of late.