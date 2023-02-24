Barcelona to announce renewal on Tuesday ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona appear to have agreed to a new contract for one of their veterans, with a deal set to be signed on Tuesday, According to Sport, amongst multiple sources, Sergi Roberto will sign a new deal on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old signed a new contract on a vastly reduced wage last season, after his deal had expired at the club. There was plenty of speculation about whether Barcelona should retain Roberto, but Xavi Hernandez has defended him staunchly throughout his tenure as manager.

Taking him into a 16th season with Barcelona, Roberto’s contract will again be at a significantly reduced wage to his market value, while the deal will run for another season. There will be an option to extend the deal for a further year if performance targets are met in the first.

Roberto might not be the most impressive name on the teamsheet, but his versatiity is highly valuable, something which was shown during his performance at Manchester United. Lacking in some areas, he is competent in most and excellent in some. His dedication to the club is also beyond doubt.