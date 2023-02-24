Barcelona Director of Football speaks on refereeing scandal – ‘Speculation prevails, not knowledge’

Barcelona had the microscope lifted from their offices and focused on their football for one night, as they took on Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday night. Prior to that, the dominant story has been the ‘Caso Negreira‘.

Many questions remain unanswered about the payments made by Barcelona to Dasnil 95, the business of former Vice-President of the Referees Committee Enriquez Negreira.

Up until now, only President Joan Laporta had commented on the matter, but on Thursday night, Director of Football Mateu Alemany was asked for his thoughts on the case.

“The only thing I can say is what the president explained the other day and that everything is subject to the internal investigation that he is doing, with the intention that it be as quick as possible and that all the explanations that everyone expects are given. I can’t give you more. Speculation is what prevails in all this information, without knowledge,” Alemany told Sport.

There has been plenty of assumption in the Spanish press, but it is true that the available details do not paint a pretty picture.

Laporta launched a staunch defence of both himself and the club on Tuesday, after La Liga President Javier Tebas suggested he resign, should he not be able to give a satisfactory explanation of the payments. The much awaited investigation will have no shortage of scrutiny.