Barcelona offer Ansu Fati injury update

Barcelona star Ansu Fati is set for another spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Spanish international has seen the last two and a half years of his career dominated by injuries stretching back to November 2020.

After 11 months out of action following knee surgery, Fati returned to returned to the La Blaugrana fold at the start of 2021/22, but he missed a combined five months of the season with a persistent hamstring issue.

The club have confirmed he picked up a bruised knee in training, after their 2-1 Europa League defeat at Manchester United, where he came on as a late substitute.

MEDICAL NEWS | Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/EvGv2QyDCW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 24, 2023

Barcelona have not offered an update on his expected return, following medical tests, but he will not feature in this weekend’s La Liga trip to Almeria.

However, the greater concern for Xavi, is his potential absence for the midweek Copa del Rey semi final first leg at Real Madrid, with two weeks a potential target for recovery.