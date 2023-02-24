Alejandro Garnacho takes shots at Barcelona and Pedri following Europa League win

Barcelona are licking their wounds from another defeat in European competition, and Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has rubbed salt into them.

The Blaugrana fell 2-1 to United at Old Trafford, having taken the lead through Robert Lewandowski, but second half strikes from Fred and Antony swung the match in United’s favour. Garnacho came on for the final 23 minutes.

After the match, he put up an Instagram post with the caption ‘the big team goes through’.

His post also included a reference to Pedri, mimicking the Barcelona midfielder’s trademark binocular celebration.

The Barcelona midfielder missed the match through injury, after coming off just after half an hour into the second leg. After the match Xavi Hernandez suggested that the game might have been different if Pedri had been on the park.

Garnacho previously played for Atletico Madrid and grew up in Spain, which perhaps is the genesis behind his beef with Barcelona. No doubt he will not receive a friendly reception next time he is at Camp Nou.