WATCH: Sevilla goalkeeper supresses PSV fan that tried to attack him during Europa League tie

Sevilla have progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League after a 3-2 aggregate victory over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

Los Nervionenses swept aside their Dutch opponents last week, which meant that their 2-0 defeat in the second leg was futile. As such, they will be in the draw for the last 16, which takes place on Friday.

It wasn’t an easy match for Sevilla, and outside factors didn’t help. Footage has emerged of a PSV supporter that tried to attack Sevilla’s stand-in goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. However, it backfired for the fan, who has seen being suppressed by the Serbian stopper.

Dmitrovic was pictured holding down the fan, before being pulled away by a combination of PSV players and Sevilla teammates. The fan was eventually escorted off the pitch.

Dmitrovic had the last laugh as he helped his side to progress, and Sevilla will harbour hopes to securing a seventh Europa League title in their history.