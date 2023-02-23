WATCH: Robert Lewandowski gives Barcelona an early lead from the penalty spot

Barcelona have struck first in the winner-takes-all second leg of their Europa League knockout round tie against Manchester United.

After last week’s 2-2 draw, the tie has been left perfectly in the balance, and both sides know that a win will be enough. However, it will be far from easy for Barca, with their hosts having not lost at home since September.

On that occasion, Man United lost to Real Sociedad, and they could be on their way to losing to Spanish opposition again as Barcelona have taken an early lead.

Alejandro Balde was fouled inside the box by Bruno Fernandes, which allowed Robert Lewandowski the opportunity to open the scoring. He did, although David De Gea very nearly kept it out.

¡GOL DE BARCELONA! 😎🔥 ¡Y De Gea la había alcanzado a tocar! Lewandowski la mandó arriba y Barcelona pone el 1-0 contra Manchester United #EuropaLeaguexFSMX pic.twitter.com/RQUgSZLhmY — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 23, 2023

It is the best possible start for Barcelona, who will harbour serious hopes of winning the Europa League should they progress against their Premier League opponents. They will hope to join Sevilla in Friday’s draw.