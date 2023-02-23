WATCH: Manchester United equalise 90 seconds into the second half

After a phenomenal first half performance, Barcelona have been pegged back in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round tie against Manchester United.

Xavi Hernandez’s side produced an excellent display in the opening 45 minutes, and deservedly led after 18 minutes when Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty after Alejandro Balde was fouled in the box by Bruno Fernandes.

Sergi Roberto had a huge chance to double the Blaugrana’s lead just before the interval after a mistake from Man Utd keeper David De Gea, but former Real Madrid star Casemiro produced a big block to deny him.

That could prove crucial, as the hosts have now equalised less than 90 seconds into the second half. Fred was played in after a late run into the penalty area, and he placed the ball beyond Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

FRED EQUALISES FOR UNITED!!! A minute after the break, Manchester United are back on level terms! 🔴⚫️ Game on!#UEL pic.twitter.com/iVhu8eGfj0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023

Barcelona must pick themselves up and start again as they look to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.