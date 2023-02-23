WATCH: Lovely Antony finish gives Manchester United the lead against Barcelona

After a dominating first 45 minutes against Manchester United, Barcelona are now just minutes away from being knocked out of the Europa League.

It was a dream opening to the second leg for the Blaugrana, who led courtesy of a Robert Lewandowski penalty after 18 minutes. Despite being the better side for the first half, Barca could only muster the one goal.

That came back to bite them just 90 seconds into the second half, as Fred equalised for Man Utd with a lovely finish from just inside the box.

The hosts have now completed the comeback to lead 2-1. Antony, who was a half time substitute, curled a brilliant effort past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to send the home fans into raptures.

It's like a pinball machine in there!! Man United come from behind to take a 2-1 lead in this tie through Antony!! 💫#UEL pic.twitter.com/YcFt5Lx95Y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2023

Barcelona are running out of time to get back into the tie. If they can’t, it would see them exit European competition at the forst opportunity for the second time this season.