Real Madrid’s demolition of Liverpool could be a big advantage in race for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid showed why they are reigning European Champions on Tuesday as they dismantled a sorry Liverpool side in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s side scored twice in the opening 15 minutes, but Los Blancos netted five goals without reply to take a commanding lead into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in three weeks’ time.

Real Madrid won the on-field battle, but it remains to be seen whether they can defeat Liverpool in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature. Both clubs are desperate to sign the 19-year-old, and Fichajes have reported that Tuesday’s result could swing the race in Los Blancos’ favour.

With Liverpool struggling domestically, as well as an exit from the Champions League looming this season, Bellingham could see Real Madrid as the more attractive option, which could leave them in pole position to sign him this summer from Borussia Dortmund, although it still won’t be easy.