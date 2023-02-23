Real Madrid to consider Zinedine Zidane return if Carlo Ancelotti leaves

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid future remains in question, following speculation linking him with the vacant Brazilian national team job.

The CBF have previously denied reports that Ancelotti will take charge mid-season, but he appears to still be their top target for the position, and a move at the end of the season is not out of the question.

Should Ancelotti depart, Florentino Perez must beginning the process to hiring a new Real Madrid head coach. According to Todofichajes, he has three names in mind for the position: Thomas Tuchel, Zinedine Zidane and Raul Gonzalez.

Former PSG boss Tuchel is reportedly keen on talking over as Real Madrid manager in the future, and is currently out of work having left Chelsea last September.

Perez is well aware of Zidane’s qualities, as the Frenchman has had two spells in charge of Los Blancos. He had a phenomenal first stint in charge, which included winning the Champions League in three successive seasons.

Zidane was promoted from Castilla to take the top job at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the club may make a similar move with Raul. The Real Madrid legend has impressed as head coach of the subsidiary, and he could be in line for a promotion.

Real Madrid officials will be hopeful that Ancelotti stays until at least the end of his current contract in 2024, but it appears that plans are being made for his inevitable departure.