Real Madrid injury update confirms fears over David Alaba

Real Madrid are set to go into the Madrid derby with a major defensive absence. David Alaba went down with a hamstring problem against Liverpool in their Champions League tie on Tuesday night, and the latest out of the Spanish capital is that he will not be present against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

According to Marca, it looks very unlikely he will be available, although the fact he is not definitively ruled out suggests he could be available for El Clasico, against Barcelona next Thursday.

Meanwhile Rodrygo Goes also came off with discomfort against Liverpool, thought to be a mild strain in his glueteus. He will face a late fitness test, but there is significantly more chance of him being available. Atletico Madrid have their own injury issues, after Rodrigo de Paul went down at the weekend.

For Carlo Ancelotti, Nacho Fernandez seems likely to continue his excellent work from Tuesday in the left-back spot. One of Toni Kroos or Aurelien Tchouameni will likely come into midfield for Rodrygo, with Fede Valverde moving forward.