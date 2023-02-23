Real Madrid injuries worse than first feared as star duo are ruled out of El Clasico

Real Madrid’s biggest issue in 2023 has been fitness and once again it has come back to bite them in arguably their best moment of the season.

Los Blancos came away from Anfield knowing that Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba had injury issues, but not the extent of them. Initially it looked as if Alaba might miss the Madrid derby on Saturday, but his convalescence is due to be much longer.

As per MD, amongst others, David Alaba will be out for a month after a hamstring injury was confirmed. It rules him out of ties against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, likely the return Champions League tie against Liverpool, and the La Liga fixture at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile Rodrygo’s gluteus muscle injury is also worse than first thought, with the Brazilian ruled out for ten days. That will keep him out of the Madrid derby, El Clasico and likely a match against Real Betis.

Los Blancos have replacements, with Fede Valverde and Nacho Fernandez likely to occupy the minutes and positions they may have been used for. Yet it significantly limits Carlo Ancelotti’s ability either to rotate or change the game with options from the game.