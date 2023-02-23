Real Madrid eyeing up move for second left back after Fran Garcia signing

Ferland Mendy has been the undisputed start for Real Madrid this season, following the departure of cult hero Marcelo last summer.

The Frenchman has had a few shaky moments, but has largely impressed for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season. However, his long term future at the club is up for debate.

Todofichajes have now reported that he could be sold this summer, with Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo being brought in as a replacement. Real Madrid have already secured the signing of Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano, but could now be set to sign a second left back, with Mendy making way.

Grimaldo is out of contract at the Portuguese giants this summer, and could be signed on a free transfer, which could be a good trade off for Real Madrid if they can get a fee of around €40m for Mendy from any potential suitors.

Real Madrid could well be set to overhaul the left back position from this season.