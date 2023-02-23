Real Betis putting together summer shortlist as three teams jostle for Borja Iglesias

Real Betis are looking at a potentially turbulent summer, where they may lose their top scorer.

Borja Iglesias was attracting interest from Atletico Madrid in the winter window, but will have suitors again, as per Fichajes. The 30-year-old is supposedly being watched by Tottenham Hotspur, Inter and Juventus ahead of the summer.

The sizable target man has nine goals and three assists in his 20 La Liga appearances this campaign, but now has a track record of scoring goals in Spain.

Having just lost their Sporting Director Antonio Cordon, Betis hurriedly searching for his replacement, with Getafe’s Ramon Planes one of the favourites.

Simultaneously, they were supposed to be working on their shortlist for the summer. Lyon midfielder Houseem Aouar is available on a free, as is Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos (this now looks less likely, given his form), and Evan N’Dicka from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Beyond that, Los Beticos also have Internacional central midfielder Johnny Cardoso under surveillance, while Real Valladolid’s Kike Perez and Rayo Vallecano’s Santi Comesana are also on their rader.

Perez has impressed since arriving in La Liga with Valladolid, picking out neat passes and coping with the pace of La Liga. Given Betis’ lack of depth, Perez could be a smart pick up.