Predicted XIs Manchester United-Barcelona: Xavi Hernandez to go safety first at Old Trafford

Barcelona take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday evening at 21:00 CEST, in the headline Europa League fixture.

The first leg finished 2-2, with Barcelona taking the lead through Marcos Alonso, before conceding twice to Marcus Rashford and a Jules Kounde own goal, before Raphinha levelled the match. The Blaugrana showed plenty of fight, but United executed their gameplan much better.

Most of the narrative for Barcelona has been about the absences of Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Gavi, out through injury and suspension, and how they will replace them. At the very least, Sergio Busquets is back from injury.

Sport predict that Xavi Hernandez will maintain his four-man midfield system, with Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets replacing Gavi and Pedri from the first leg.

Otherwise they will remain unchanged. Although MD have Roberto as part of a front three, they believe it will be the same line-up.

United meanwhile have Lisando Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer back from suspension, while Antony and Harry Maguire are likely to be back from injury too. Antony Martial remains absent.

Both Catalan dailies feel that Lisandro will come in for Tyrell Malacia, with Luke Shaw shifting across to left-back. MD feel Sabitzer will come into midfield in place of Fred.