Marcelo teases return to Real Madrid after Olympiacos departure

After 15 trophy-laden years, Marcelo departed Real Madrid in search of a new challenge. The veteran full back swapped Madrid for Piraeus, as he joined Greek giants Olympiacos on a one-year deal.

However, the move failed to work out, and after just 10 appearances, Marcelo’s contract was terminated earlier this month.

In an interview with ESPN, as per Sport, Marcelo reaffirmed his love for Real Madrid, and stating that he sees himself returning to the club in the future.

“Real Madrid is my home. I arrived at the age of 18 and I have learned all the values of the club with players like Raúl, Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos. If I tell the truth, I feel like I’ve not left Real Madrid.

“I see myself coming back. I would very much like to try to help children who need it just like when I arrived at 18 years old.”

Real Madrid would be silly to not allow Marcelo to re-join in a coaching role, with the Brazilian able to offer so much experience from his own playing days at Los Blancos.