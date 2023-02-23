Marcelo names three teammates that “surprised” him at Real Madrid

Having been at Real Madrid for 15 years, Marcelo had many teammates during his time in the Spanish capital.

He played with some of the best players in the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Kaka. However, despite Real Madrid boasting many outstanding players over the years, the 34-year-old admitted that several of his former teammates surprised him with how good they were.

Speaking to ESPN, as per Marca, Marcelo picked out three names in particular that left a lasting effect.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play for Madrid, and I’ve seen the best of the best. There are three players that have surprised me, and one is Toni Kroos. I do not know what happens in his head, but he always has so much control.

“Another for me is Rodrygo. He is a natural player, he dribbled in away that I had never seen, and he is very fast with the ball. The other is Luka Modric, and you can’t even imagine what Luka can do with the ball.”

All three are still at Real Madrid, and was shown their value to Carlo Ancelotti at various times this season. If Marcelo gets his wish, he could be employed alongside them in the near future.