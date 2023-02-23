La Liga file compliant after match fixing alleged in Copa del Rey fixture last season

La Liga have been made aware of alleged match fixing in a Copa del Rey fixture last season.

The match in question was Levante’s trip to Huracan Melilla on the 2nd of December 2021, in which the then-La Liga side won 8-0. Diario AS have confirmed that La Liga received the information from an anonymous source, and have since informed the National Police.

It has been reported that a former player of Huracan Melilla was arrested last week, but has since been released as questioning continues over the case. As of now, six people have given official statements over the matter.

Both Levante and Huracan Melilla have released statements following confirmation of the alleged offences, with the latter confirming that they will take action if any individual at their club is involved.

Spanish football has taken hits in recent weeks, with El Caso Negreira in particular being a dark moment. La Liga will hope to get to the bottom of this matter.