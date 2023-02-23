Key player Barcelona threat unlikely to return for clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona have a key tie against Manchester United on Thursday evening, which they will face without several key players. However the injury situation looks unlikely to improve ahead of El Clasico next week.

The following Thursday Barcelona will face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. Against United, Barcelona will be without Pedri and Gavi, the first through injury, the second through suspension. As a result, Gavi will return, but Pedri is likely to be on the sidelines again.

He will be company for Ousmane Dembele. According to Sport, the French winger will not be back in time for the Real Madrid clash. While he wiil have completed four weeks since his injury was sustained against Girona, Barcelona were not anticipating a return before five weeks and thus his recovery will continue. They have no intention of rushing him back, acknowledging his previous injury problems.

While there is no doubt Dembele has been at a higher level than Raphinha, Barcelona do at least have a quality replacement for Dembele. Should Raphinha put together a consistent run of form, it will allow Dembele to recover in peace, before the Blaugrana call on him before the decisive final stretch.