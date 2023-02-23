Javier Enriquez Negreira was working with clubs ‘until last Wednesday’ – Caso Negreira

The ‘Caso Negreira‘ continues to unfold with more and more concerning details seeing the light of day.

Suspicion over Barcelona’s relationship with Dansil 95, the company comprising of Enriquez Negreira and his son, Javier Enriquez Romero, continues to grow. The company received around €6.7m in payments for scouting and refereeing assessments between 2001 and 2018, while the senior member of the family was Vice-President of the Referee’s Committee.

Stories have also emerged of Enriquez Negreira and his son accompanying referees to games at Camp Nou, with many questioning exactly why. According to Cadena SER, that did not stop in 2018 though, and Negreira’s son, Enriquez Romero, wasa still working in a similar capacity right up until last Wednesday.

The CTA (Referee’s Committee) have since banned referees from having a professional relationship with Javier, who was in the consultancy business.

It is not yet clear whether Enriquez Romero was only active in his chaperone duties for Barcelona matches, or whether he was involved with other clubs. It threatens to open a new chapter in the investigation – Barcelona are unlikely to receive sporting sanctions for the original payments to Enriquez Negreira, as there is a three-year statute of limitations. However if business relations are proven with Javier Enriquez Romero, then it could open the door to severe punishment, including points deductions and even relegation.