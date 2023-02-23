Italian giants interested in Samuel Umtiti following solid performances with Lecce

Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti have had a rocky relationship for the last few years, with the French defender struggling to recover from his injury issues. However, having been given a run of games at Lecce during his loan move, Umtiti is beginning to show his defensive talents again.

The Blaugrana agreed to a loan move where they would only receive a percentage of his wages depending on the number of games he appeared in, such was the wariness of his injury status this season.

Umtiti has since won a place in the Lecce line-up though, and is showing that at full fitness, he can once again be a solid option.

Sport have carried a report from Calciomercato in Italy, which says that he will not only have interest in the summer, if he can continue this form, but that giants Milan are interested in signing him in the summer.

Whereas previously it looked impossible, Barcelona may be able to move Umtiti on for a small fee or at least not be forced to assume the significant cost of his remaining wages.