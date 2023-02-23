Former Real Madrid player trolls Barcelona on Twitter after Europa League exit

Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday night sees them exit a second European competition. After failing to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, the Blaugrana have now fallen out of the Europa League.

The manner of their defeat will hurt Barca fans more, as they had led, and deservedly so, at half time courtesy of Robert Lewandowski penalty. However, second half goals from Fred and Antony knocked Barca out.

As is the way in football, opposition fans have used the opportunity to poke fun at Barcelona. Those associated with Real Madrid will have been pleased with the result on Thursday, and former midfielder Guti couldn’t resist trolling Barcelona on Twitter.

The 46-year-old, who spent the majority of his playing days at Los Blancos, stated that “everything stays the same” after Barcelona were defeated.

Pues todo sigue igual …. — JOSE MARIA GUTIERREZ (@GUTY14HAZ) February 23, 2023

With Real Madrid thrashing Liverpool on Tuesday, and Barcelona now being knocked out of Europe on Thursday, it has been a good midweek if you are a Los Blancos fan.