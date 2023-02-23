Exit for Real Valladolid starlet and Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda likely to require release clause

Real Valladolid managed to hang onto starlet Ivan Fresneda during the January transfer window last summer, and it could be a very profitable move.

A host of top European clubs have shown interest in the 18-year-old, who has shown the raw ability to be a very effective option at right-back. The four teams most closely associated with him are Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

However they will have to pay over the odds to bring him in. According to Fichajes, Valladolid will demand €30m for Fresneda’s signature.

Combining that information with previous reports, that would be the release clause in his contract. Seemingly once Fresneda appears in 22 senior games, his release clause will rise to that figure. Currently he is eight games off that number, although he has missed the last four, as Pacheta decides to leave him out of the line-up for Luis Hernandez.

