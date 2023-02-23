Enriquez Negreira asked Barcelona to keep paying him “after so many favours”

El Caso Negreira continues to dominate Spanish football, one week after revelations broke about Barcelona’s relationship with Enriquez Negreira came to light.

Negreira’s company, Dasnil 95, received €1.4m from Barca for scouting services and verbal reports, although that number is now reported to have been much higher.

New information from El Mundo (via Relevo) has been released, in which a second burofax has come to light that Negreira sent to Barcelona following the decision of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu to end their commercial relationship with the former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees.

Negreira’s first burofax was a threat to the club that he would expose their “irregularities” to the media. In his second one, he asked Barcelona, through his legal representatives, to continue paying him, despite Bartomeu having severed their ties.

Negreira stated that Barca could not stop paying him “after so many years of relationship, so many favours lent and so many shared confidences.”

La Liga have already announced that Barcelona will not face any sporting sanctions for their part in El Caso Negreira. However, the story is likely to keep rumbling on for some time.