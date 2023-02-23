Real Madrid

€60m Real Madrid signing in tears as lengthy goal drought continues

Real Madrid’s wonderkid signing Endrick Felipe is regrarded as perhaps the best talent of his age in the world, but is going through a tough spell.

The 16-year-old signed an agreement with Real Madrid to move to Los Blancos in 2024, for a deal starting at €35m but rising to €60m with variables. Since, he has not scored a goal.

Following his most recent game, he was seen in tears on the bench as his goal drought extended. After ten games this season, Endrick is yet to score and yet to assist this campaign. As per Sofascore, he has also missed four big chances.

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira has defended his starlet, calling the pressure on him ‘absurd’, citing his age too.

Endrick is used to scoring goals for fun in the youth categories and this may well be the first dry spell he has experienced, on the biggest stage he has played in. It is no surprise he is emotional.

While Real Madrid fans should not be concerned by this, it is a window into the pressure that Endrick will have to deal with for many years to come. Fortunately, he has plenty of time to come to terms with the adversity, which should only strengthen him.

Tags Abel Ferreira Endrick Felipe Palmeiras Real Madrid

  1. The boy is 16 and already plays with men.

    Imagine when he becomes fully grown, he will make fun of opposition.

    No worries here. This will only make him grow.

    Reply

