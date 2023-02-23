Barcelona will not incorporate highly-rated Sporting Director to recruitment team

Barcelona will not bring in Antonio Cordon to their recruitment team, despite numerous links between the two.

Cordon, 59, had been at Real Betis for three years, but left suddenly this week, after it was declared that he would be leaving the club. Cordon had an option to rescind his contract after three seasons, and opted to do so for personal reasons.

He was linked with Barcelona several times, given his connections with Jordi Cruyff. The two worked together in China and in Ecuador previously. Cordon is highly regarded in Spain as one of the best Soprting Directors in the country too, as illustrated by his work at Betis. Los Verdiblancos have been able to qualify for Europe in each full season under Manuel Pellegrini, despite operating on relatively little resources.

However, Sport say that he will not join Barcelona in the end. It appears Cordon will take some time out before returning to football, but he will not be short of offers when he decides to do so. Real Betis are scrambling to find a replacement, and may well turn to one of their current members of staff to step up.