Barcelona ruled out of deal for ideal Sergio Busquets replacement

Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, but it will not be Rodri Hernandez.

The Manchester City midfielder was been discarded by Sport as a potential move for Barcelona. Mentioned as an option recently, Rodri would likely cost around €70m, which is an operation that Barcelona simply cannot afford.

He would perhaps be the ideal replacement for Busquets, given he will likely take on the veteran’s role in the Spanish national side.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has often been called Xavi Hernandez’s preference for the position, but with a €60m release clause, any deal for him will also be tricky.

Much more attainable appears to be another City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan. If the Blaugrana need a short-term solution, should Busquets decide to leave at the end of the season, the 32-year-old is out of contract this summer too. His agent was recently spotted at the Barcelona training ground, speaking with Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff.