Barcelona rejected €70m offer from Arsenal in January for first team player

Barcelona’s financial issues are well documented. They are at their limit when it comes to FFP and the La Liga salary cap, and there are claims that they must reduce their wage bill in the summer by €200m.

As such, sales are very likely in the upcoming transfer window, with at least one big money departure expected in order to help balance the books.

That deal could have happened in January, with reports from Sport stating that Premier League title contenders Arsenal offered Barca €70m for Raphinha during the January transfer window.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move to The Gunners, following confirmation that they had missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea. However, with Ousmane Dembele having suffered a thigh injury late in January, Raphinha was retained by club officials.

It is a decision that has proved fruitful, with Raphinha having been in great form since Dembele’s injury, and Barcelona will hope that he can continue that on Thursday against Manchester United.

Image via EFE