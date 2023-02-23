Barcelona outline date to explain Caso Negreira and investigation results

Barcelona are on the backfoot as revelations about El Caso Negreira continue to filter through the media.

Accused of paying former Vice-President of the Referees Committee Enriquez Negreira’s business Dansil 95 €6.7m over a period of 2001-2018, there has been a clamour for answers from the Blaugrana.

President Joan Laporta launched a fierce defence of Barcelona at a public event on Tuesday, condemning what he called as ‘obsession’ with Barcelona from La Liga President Javier Tebas.

Barcelona have also launched an internal investigation into the matter, carried out by an external company. They hope that will clear up the matter, with executives and Laporta to avoid comment until the results come out.

According to MD, Barcelona intend to reveal the results within the next ‘two to three weeks’, where they will give a press conference to explain them.

If nothing else, El Clasico takes place next Thusday and could divert attention from the matter. Tebas called on Laporta to resign if he could not explain the payments to Dansil 95 – it appears he will have that explanation in early March.