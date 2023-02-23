Barcelona advance on signing of former La Masia youngster

It is shaping up to be a very busy transfer window for Barcelona this summer. As they continue to struggle with financial issues, outgoings are expected as club officials look to balance the books in order to appease La Liga.

However, head coach Xavi Hernandez will also expect the first team squad to be improved as he looks to build on a promising first full season in charge. With Memphis Depay having left for Atletico Madrid in January, reinforcements in attack will be required.

One name that has been linked in recent days is Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo. The 21-year-old is well known to Barca officials, as he was in the La Masia academy from 2011 to 2015, before FIFA ruled that he had to leave as the Catalonia club had violated their international transfer policy.

Diario AS report that Barcelona are stepping up their pursuit of Kubo, with a view of bringing him back to the club in the summer. However, La Real are expected to hold out for his release clause, which sits at €60m.

Real Madrid retain a 50% sell-on in any future, so they would receive €30m from Barcelona should they secure the signing of Kubo this summer.