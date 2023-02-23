Atletico Madrid considering defensive renewal as priorities change

Atletico Madrid are in a period of transition and it may lead to several U-turns on previous plans.

Los Colchoneros are looking to re-tool for next season, after a disappointing campaign. Currently they only have Champions League qualification to fight for.

Heavily criticised in the past, Mario Hermoso looks as if he might be about to earn himself a new deal. The 27-year-old has been in good form in 2023, and has won his place back in the team.

Todofichajes say that Atleti are considering offering him a new deal past his current one, which expires in 2024. In addition to his own good form, Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez are no longer the untouchable pair that they once were. Atleti may consider sales in the summer.

Hermoso has not shown this kind of form since their title-winning season, but it does seem early to place confidence in him for more years. While they might consider a renewal to have Hermoso as competition, it may be too soon to rely on him as a starting calibre defender indefinitely.

Image via 900/Cordon Press