Athletic Club plotting audacious summer move ahead of defensive departure

Athletic Club are not able to speculate too much, either in the media or on the market, when it comes to signings. Their Basque-only policy inherently limits the pool of players they can bring in.

The vast majority of the squad are either brought through the youth academy, or have returned to the club from elsewhere, such was the case of Ander Herrera last summer. According to Fichajes, Athletic are plotting an audacious move for the summer of 2023.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has become a rotational option for Pep Guardiola this season, playing just 15 times. Despite being Spain’s best central defender, it appears Guardiola has lost faith in him.

Los Leones may try to tempt Laporte away from City. The Basque side have barely spent any money in recent seasons, and may try to bring back the 28-year-old sooner than expected. Inigo Martinez looks likely to depart Athletic in the summer, with his contract coming to an end.

The chief obstacle here would be convincing Laporte to return. He has shown he has the ability to play at the top level and while Athletic Club are in the hunt for European qualification, Laporte may feel he wants to move to a side in the Champions League next.