WATCH: Jamie Carragher takes down Virgil van Dijk after Real Madrid humbling

Real Madrid were their usual impressive selves in the Champions League on Tuesday night, putting five past Liverpool for the first time ever at Anfield in a European tie. However there was plenty of focus on the Liverpool defending too.

Manager Jurgen Klopp commented that his side gifted Real Madrid each of the five goals they conceded, and certainly fingers can be pointed in each scenario.

Liverpool icon and CBS Pundit Jamie Carragher also took the opportunity to clap back at central defender Virgil van Dijk, who was part of the poor performance.

"Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn't get in that back four a few months ago. I think I'd take his place at the moment…"@Carra23 calls Liverpool's defensive display "shambolic" . 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/c9c06mR2cT — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2023

Immediately after the game, he was already embarrassed by the Liverpool defending.

“First of all I have to say… what a performance from Real Madrid! To come to Anfield and do that… I’ve never seen a team come to Anfield on a European night that I can remember and destroy Liverpool like that.”

“That was shambolic from Liverpool… Embarrassing. We’ve made excuses for them all season, the reasons why they’re not doing as well as they’ve done in previous seasons, but that second half was a disgrace, that was a disgrace that second half.”

“To lose 3-0 in that second half, to not even show any fight. Attacking into The Kop and going in 2-2 at half-time… Disastrous.”

Klopp and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti have maintained that the tie is not yet over, but with a three-goal deficit, it is hard to picture Liverpool dominating Real Madrid to that extent based on Tuesday’s evidence. It will likely be a different game with three weeks gap affecting fitness and injuries too, but Liverpool will need to improve their defending dramatically.