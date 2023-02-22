Valencia captain to miss gruelling La Liga run after suffering injury

After defeat to relegation rivals Getafe on Monday, Valencia are deep in the mire after a disastrous run of results in La Liga.

Los Che sit in 19th, having lost the fifth league match in a row, and are facing the real possibility of dropping into the second tier of Spanish football for the first time since 1986.

Despite their awful form, they sit just two points from safety, but their next set of fixtures are far from pretty. Real Sociedad and Osasuna are faced at home and trips to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be made before the international break.

Club captain Jose Gaya is expected to be missing from all four matches. Diario AS report that Gaya has sprained the ligaments in his right ankle, and he has been ruled out for the next four weeks.

Gaya has been one of Valencia’s rare shining lights this season, and his absence should not come at a worse time as Los Che bid to beat the drop.

