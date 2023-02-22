‘Today, he is the most decisive player in world football’ – Carlo Ancelotti lauds Real Madrid star

Real Madrid once again highlighted their remarkable relationship with the Champions League after thumping Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield. It is the first time a side has scored five away goals against Liverpool at home, but it might not have been possible without Real Madrid’s best player – Vinicius Junior.

With Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois both experience injury issues this season, Vinicius Junior has stepped up to claim a leadership role for Los Blancos this season. The Brazilian is their top scorer this season with 18 goals. He has also provided 9 assists, meaning his goal contribution is a remarkable 27 goals in 35 appearances.

Following their demolition of Liverpool, manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed he is the most decisive footballer in the world currently.

“Today, in my personal opinion, he is the most decisive player in world football. For his continuity, he doesn’t stop, dribbles, assists, goals. Now he is the most decisive. Hopefully he can continue like this.”

Ancelotti made those comments to Marca, and increasingly it is difficult to argue with them. Vinicius not only has the numbers to back that idea up, but frequently is Real Madrid’s biggest threat from open play. Perhaps only Kylian Mbappe can contend that he is more lethal on current form.