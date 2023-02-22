Shock omissions as Barcelona name 5 “non-transferables” for summer window

With Barcelona continuing to suffer financial problems, this summer’s transfer window will be used as an opportunity for club officials to balance the books.

La Liga state that the Blaugrana must reduce their annual wage bill by €200m ahead of next season, meaning that sales are very likely. With this is mind, they have started the process of putting together their transfer plans for the upcoming window.

According to Sport, every Barcelona player will be available for transfer this summer if an acceptable fee is received, with the exception of five: Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Pedri, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski.

All five will not be sold under any circumstance by Barca, but every other player could be let go in order to improve the club’s financial situation. The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde and Frenkie De Jong are included in this, despite their very impressive showings this season.

It’s shaping up to be a big summer for Barcelona, and with this news, an overhaul of Xavi Hernandez’s squad is a distinct possibility.