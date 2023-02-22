Ronald Araujo takes shot at Real Madrid star on Twitter, claims account was hacked

While Real Madrid were defending Mohamed Salah and Liverpool last night, they were taking shots from Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo too.

Many an eyebrow was raised when Uruguay and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo tweeted out the following during the Champions League tie.

“What a mistake from Nacho! Caught sleeping in the area and it could cause a major mess.”

Perhaps the hint that it was not him was the link to a Marca article.

Shortly after, Araujo deleted the Tweet and apologised.

“Account hacked. Apologies to all my followers and all fanbases. All under control.”

Cuenta hackeada. Disculpas a todos mis followers y a todas las aficiones. Todo bajo control. 👍🏻 — Ronald Araujo (@RonaldAraujo_4) February 21, 2023

Ironically, Nacho Fernandez had a remarkably good game against Liverpool last night, shutting down Mohamed Salah after replacing David Alaba.

The pair may be in direct confrontation next week. Araujo has started on the right side of defence against Real Madrid of late, in order to deal with Vinicius Junior. There is a strong chance that is repeated next Thursday, during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

With Alaba potentially out, and Ferland Mendy still missing, Nacho may be forced to continue on the left side of defence for the foreseeable.