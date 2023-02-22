Real Sociedad star struggling to get over injury, but Andoni Gorosabel back for Valencia clash

Few sides have been as heavily hit by injuries this season, or last for that matter, by injuries as much as Real Sociedad.

Imanol Alguacil’s squad have been stretched to the limit often, and until the turn of the year were operating without record signing Umar Sadiq and captain Mikel Oyarzabal due to torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

Oyarzabel is back, but La Real have been without David Silve in recent weeks, as he struggles to overcome muscle problems. Having missed training on Tuesday, Superdeporte say he is unlikely to make their clash with Valencia at the weekend.

However Andoni Gorosabel was back in training, which gives them a natural option a right-back. Aritz Elustondo is comfortable at the position, but following his injury, they have been using Ander Barrenetxea, a winger, in defence. With the Europa League on the horizon, La Real could do with as much depth back as possible.

They may also get a boost for the final stage of the season. Sadiq said in January that he would be back on the pitch training at some point, as per DAZN. The Nigerian striker will likely have to undergo a lengthy rehab, but there is chance he could play a part after the international break in March.