Real Madrid’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham “complicated” after sporting director’s latest remarks

Jude Bellingham continues to be Real Madrid’s top target for this summer’s transfer window. The 19-year-old is considered to be the future of Los Blancos by club officials, who are desperate to secure the signing of the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

However, with Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City also said to be interested, it will be far from easy for Real Madrid to get their man.

It could be even more complicated, if Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl’s recent comments are anything to go by. Kehl told Bild (via Sport) that the Bundesliga side are yet to receive any offers from clubs for Bellingham.

“Jude feels very comfortable at Borussia Dortmund, but we haven’t had conversations yet and haven’t received offers for him. He still has two more years of contract and is a very important piece of this team.”

Dortmund are expected to set an asking price of up to €150m for Bellingham this summer, and Real Madrid appear to have not yet made their first move to sign the Englishman.