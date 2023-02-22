Real Madrid with two key injury doubts for Barcelona clash following Liverpool victory

Real Madrid came away with a resounding victory from Anfield, all but sentencing the tie with their 5-2 victory over Liverpool. There was a cost though.

Early on in the match, Austrian defender David Alaba went down with a muscle problem and was replaced by Nacho Fernandez, after a tricky start against Mohamed Salah.

Alaba has struggled with fitness issues for the majority of 2023, missing four matches with calf issue early in January, and then again was ruled out after a relapse too.

According to Sport, his injury against Liverpool was also in his right leg, but was a hamstring issue instead. It is not yet known how long he will be out for, but it seems unlikely he will make Real Madrid’s tie against Atletico Madrid this Saturday, while his presence against Barcelona the following Thursday is also in serious doubt.

Meanwhile Rodrygo Goes was also brought off in the closing stages, but his problem is thought to be less serious. He felt some tightness in his glutes, and came off as a result. He may well make the Madrid derby.

Nacho came on in Alaba’s stead, and did an excellent job shutting down Salah thereafter. In Nacho, Real Madrid have a reliable option to back him up, with Ferland Mendy also out, but there is no doubt that Los Blancos remain vulnerable at the back, as Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger struggle to shut opponents down.