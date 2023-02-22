Real Betis set asking price for Premier League target

Real Betis sit in a prime position in the La Liga table as they aim to secure Champions League football for next season.

Los Verdiblancos are fifth, just four points behind Atletico Madrid and six adrift of Real Sociedad. With the former travelling to face their city rivals Real Madrid on Saturday, and Betis travelling to relegation strugglers Elche a day prior, they could close the gap to the top four.

One of Betis’ key players for the remainder of the season will be Nabil Fekir. The Frenchman has had an indifferent campaign so far, but has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, and scored in the defeat to Celta Vigo earlier this month.

Fekir was linked with a move away last summer, and Todofichajes expect Premier League clubs to be in for the 29-year-old in the upcoming transfer window. Manchester United and Newcastle United remain keen on Fekir, and could make a move at the end of the season.

Real Betis have reportedly set an asking price of €40m for Fekir, who they will be keen to hold on to for European football next season, should they achieve it.