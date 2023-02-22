New data finds Real Madrid to be “cleanest side” in Europe’s top 5 leagues

Real Madrid are well known for being one of the most successful clubs in Europe, and with Carlo Ancelotti in charge, they are one of the most meticulous teams around.

With the Italian at the helm, and several vastly experienced players in the squad, Los Blancos are an incredibly smart team, and new data from the CIES Football Observatory appears to prove that.

Real Madrid have been found to be the best team in Europe’s top 5 leagues when it comes to the lowest fouls suffered/committed ratio. They commit just 9.4 fouls on average per match, while being fouled an average of 13.9 times.

This gives a ratio of 0.68, which is 0.03 better than Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot. Real Betis are third on the list at 0.75, but they and Real Madrid are the only La Liga sides in the top 10.

Real Madrid are regarded as one of the most intelligent sides in world football, and these statistics certainly back that up.