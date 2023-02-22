Manchester United have key player back from injury ahead of Barcelona fixture

On Thursday, Barcelona and Manchester will contest the winner-takes-all second leg of the Europa League knockout round tie at Old Trafford.

Last week’s 2-2 draw has left the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg, and both teams know that just a win is required in order for passage to the last 16 to be achieved.

Barcelona have club captain Sergio Busquets available for the match, as the 34-year-old has recovered from an ankle sprained suffered against Sevilla earlier in February. However, they are without Ousmane Dembele and Pedri due to injury, and Gavi because of suspension.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will have Antony available for selection for Thursday’s game, as well as his own captain Harry Maguire. The former has an excellent start at the club following his summer move from Ajax, although he has slowed down in recent months.

However, the Red Devils will once again be without French striker Antony Martial, meaning that Wout Weghorst is once again expected to start against Barcelona.