Mallorca to ban fan that racially abused Vinicius Jr at La Liga fixture

Despite 2023 being less than two months old, Vinicius Jr has already been subjected to racist abuse on at least three separate occasions this year.

One of these was during Real Madrid’s defeat to Mallorca earlier this month, in which a fan was pictured aiming the abuse at the 22-year-old.

The National Police announced on Sunday that they had identified a Mallorca fan that had racially abused Vinicius, and were set to open proceedings against them. If found guilty, the 20-year-old could receive a 3,000€ fine, as well as a six-month stadium ban.

Now, Mallorca themselves have responded to the developments, and have stated that they will ban the fan. Alfonso Diaz, who is the business CEO of the Balearic club, confirmed this to Europa Press (via MD).

“In no case will we accept that people of this type are part of the club. From the first moment, we have collaborated intensely with both the Police and La Liga to identify this person. Our fans are not like that.”

There is hope that incidents such as this one will stop happening, now that the first severe punishment has been taken following the continued abuse levelled at the Real Madrid forward.