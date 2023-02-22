Julian Araujo takes part in training for first time since joining Barcelona

After several days of being left in limbo, Julian Araujo finally joined Barcelona last week.

A deal was agreed with LA Galaxy at the end of the January, but due to paperwork being submitted 18 seconds late, the transfer was not approved by FIFA. However, despite Araujo not being able to play this season, Barca confirmed the deal.

Araujo flew over to Barcelona following news that the deal was set to be confirmed, and he was present at the first team’s Europa League fixture against Manchester United at the Camp Nou last Thursday.

On Wednesday, Araujo trained with Barca Atletic for the first time. He will initially be with the subsidiary, but is expected to begin training with the first team in the future.

🤩 El Barça Atlétic vuelve a los entrenamientos para empezar a preparar el partido de este sábado 🆚 Alcoyano 💥 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚́𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐣𝐨 ha hecho su primer entrenamiento con el filial#ForçaBarça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/e1DfWDPTHP — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) February 22, 2023

Barcelona club officials have high hopes for Araujo, and they will hope that he can become a regular member of Xavi Hernandez’s first team. He would be the only natural right in the squad, following Hector Bellerin’s departure in January.

Image via Barca Atletic