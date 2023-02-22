“It’s something we have to learn” – Jules Kounde identifies area of improvement for Barcelona

Barcelona head into the second leg of their Europa League knockout round tie against Manchester United knowing that they must defeat a side that have not lost at home since September in order to progress.

Last week’s 2-2 draw means that it is still all to play for, although Barca do not have home advantage, with the match being at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, they will be hoping to become the second Spanish side to win at the stadium this season, after Real Sociedad won 1-0 in the Europa League group stages.

Barcelona’s excellent defensive displays have been the hallmark of their successful season so far, and Jules Kounde knows that another big performance is needed in Manchester on Thursday.

“The defence has been key this season. Tomorrow we have another challenge against a great forward line. We face it with great confidence, knowing that we will have to do very well.”

The first leg against Man Utd saw Barcelona concede twice in the space of six minutes, after taking the lead just three minutes prior to the Red Devils’ first. Kounde knows that improvements must be made in order for him and his teammates to manage the game better.

“There are some situations in a game that we must control better, like when the game is going back and forth. At these moments we do not respect our match plan. It’s something we have to learn.”

Barcelona have a big job on their hands in Manchester, but if Kounde and his fellow defenders can perform to their best, they would give themselves an excellent chance to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Image via Getty