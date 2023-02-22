Former wonderkid “does not miss” Barcelona after move last summer

La Masia has created many fantastic Barcelona players over the course of the last 20 years. The likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andreas Iniesta have all graduated from the academy and had successful careers at the Blaugrana.

Gavi looks set to be the next big player to assert himself on the Barca first team after graduating. He recently took the number six jersey, previously worn by another former La Masia star.

Riqui Puig was very highly regarded by Barcelona club officials during his time in Catalonia, but his early promise was not ultimately delivered upon, and he left last summer to join LA Galaxy.

Despite swapping his homeland for Los Angeles, Puig admits that he does not feel homesick yet in his new environment.

“Now that I’ve been in a home since January, I’m very comfortable. At the moment I don’t miss Barcelona, which is saying a lot. Every month my parents, my girlfriend and my brothers and sisters come to visit me. The truth is that right now I’m very happy.”

Barcelona have been in excellent form this season, and Puig stated that he has been following his former side’s results from the United States.

“I think Barcelona are playing very well this year. The numbers say so. They’ve conceded seven goals in 22 league games. It’s brutal. That’s what Barcelona was missing, to improve in that aspect, because offensively they always score goals and create a lot of chances. I think Barcelona can do great things this year.”

Puig starts his first full season in the MLS this weekend, and the former Barcelona youngster will be hoping to begin delivering on his promised potential stateside.