Failed signing set for Barcelona return after disappointing Serie A spell

Barcelona have had an issue at right back for several years now, ever since the departure of Dani Alves first time around in 2016. Several signings have come and gone, with none meeting the expectations of fans and club officials.

That was expected to change when Sergino Dest was signed from Ajax in 2020. The Dutch-American youngster was seen as being someone that could be a long term player for Barcelona.

However, he joined the list of those that have failed to impress, and upon his appointment in 2021, Xavi Hernandez deemed Dest as surplus to requirements.

He was shipped out on loan to AC Milan last summer, with the hope of either recapturing his previous form or generating money from his sale. However, it appears that neither of those will happen, with Sport reporting that Milan have decided against buying Dest on a permanent basis.

Dest have rarely featured for the Serie A giants during his loan spell, and he is now set to return to Barcelona next summer. Their plan for him upon his arrival remains to be seen.